Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 26.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $68.38 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $307,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,883,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,027,400 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

