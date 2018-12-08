Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (HAST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst PLC (LON:HAST) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HAST opened at GBX 2.68 ($0.04) on Friday. Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 269 ($3.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 305 ($3.99).

Henderson Alternative Strategis Trst Company Profile

Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust Plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to exploit global opportunities to provide long-term growth to shareholders through a diversified, international, multi-strategy portfolio, which also offers access to specialist funds, including hedge and private equity.

