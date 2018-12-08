Henderson High Income Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.43 (HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HHI remained flat at $GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,655. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

