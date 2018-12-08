Hershey Co (HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.73.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,881 shares of company stock worth $9,579,554. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

