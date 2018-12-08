HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (HSBK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (OTCMKTS:HSBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

HSBK opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.00.

HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH (OTCMKTS:HSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About HIGHLANDS BANCO/SH

Highlands Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Highlands State Bank that provides personal and business banking services. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, interest and noninterest bearing, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

