HighPoint Resources (HPR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

HPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.53.

NYSE HPR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 2,627,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $660.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy L. Schindler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

