Highway (HIHO) vs. ARC Group WorldWide (ARCW) Critical Comparison

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Highway alerts:

8.7% of Highway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of ARC Group WorldWide shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ARC Group WorldWide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. ARC Group WorldWide does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highway and ARC Group WorldWide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $19.17 million 0.72 $1.55 million N/A N/A ARC Group WorldWide $82.44 million 0.34 -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Highway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Group WorldWide.

Volatility and Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group WorldWide has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Highway and ARC Group WorldWide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group WorldWide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Highway and ARC Group WorldWide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 5.86% 8.58% 5.64% ARC Group WorldWide -13.64% -30.03% -10.26%

Summary

Highway beats ARC Group WorldWide on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, as well as automation equipment. The company's products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

ARC Group WorldWide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products. This segment serves industries, including medical and dental devices, aerospace, automotive, defense, consumer durables, and electronic devices. The Stamping Group segment engages in precision metal stamping business that offers value-added secondary design and production processing. The 3DMT Group segment provides metal 3D printing solutions; and additives. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.