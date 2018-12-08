HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Holdings Reduced by Invictus RG

Invictus RG lowered its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Invictus RG’s holdings in HMS were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in HMS in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HMS by 344.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in HMS in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Semone Neuman sold 77,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $2,660,414.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $129,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,217.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,761 shares of company stock valued at $30,211,427 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HMSY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HMS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

