Honeywell International (HON) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a news sentiment score of 2.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Honeywell International’s ranking:

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $137.14 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Honeywell International (HON) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/honeywell-international-hon-receiving-positive-press-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.