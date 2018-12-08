Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $341.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $171.47 million for the quarter.

HOFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Donald Lee Boone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

