Hostess Brands (TWNK) Trading Up 5.3%

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 2,157,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 997,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,940,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 23.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hostess Brands (TWNK) Trading Up 5.3%” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/hostess-brands-twnk-trading-up-5-3.html.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.