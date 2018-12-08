Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $39.90. 245,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,880. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

