Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Issues Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $614.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $1.17 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOV. ValuEngine raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 560.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 84,336 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 65.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,508,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 236,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

