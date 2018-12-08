Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,760,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,750,000 after buying an additional 41,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,077,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,853,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 651,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,961,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,763,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $104.04 and a 52 week high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,506,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allen J. Model acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.98 per share, with a total value of $108,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,416.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,272 and have sold 990,745 shares valued at $109,891,796. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/howard-hughes-corp-hhc-shares-sold-by-epoch-investment-partners-inc.html.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.