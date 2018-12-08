HSBC Analysts Give Apple (AAPL) a $200.00 Price Target

HSBC set a $200.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.95.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $868.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 411,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $92,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,378,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,665,654,000 after purchasing an additional 261,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.