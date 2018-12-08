Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,378.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,957 shares of company stock worth $269,245 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,568,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,478,000 after acquiring an additional 870,665 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 683,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,686,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

