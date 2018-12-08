Huntsman Co. (HUN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntsman to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

HUN stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.68. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $27,627.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,460.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,956,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,631,345.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,782 shares of company stock worth $731,992. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

