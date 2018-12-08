Hydro One (H) PT Raised to C$20.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.75 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Shares of H stock opened at C$21.25 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$18.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

