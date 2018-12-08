Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG) (NASDAQ:HYGS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 1712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.50.

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/hydrogenics-hyg-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-6-30.html.

About Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG)

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.