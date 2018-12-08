Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.75

Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HYGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrogenics Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 73,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

