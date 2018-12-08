Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Insider Victoire G. Rankin Buys 1,534 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Victoire G. Rankin acquired 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HY traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,571. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently 30.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

HY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

