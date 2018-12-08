Ibex Investors LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Ibex Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.10 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $82,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

