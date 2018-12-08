Ibex Investors LLC Invests $204,000 in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,992,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,422,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 16.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 427,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $18.96 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $510.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 34,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $788,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $27,509.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,366.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,266 shares of company stock worth $2,369,773 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

