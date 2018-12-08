Ibex Investors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.13). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

