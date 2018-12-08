Ibex Investors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,367,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 553.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 601,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 509,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,315,000 after buying an additional 472,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,973,000 after buying an additional 202,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $27,774,242.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/ibex-investors-llc-takes-206000-position-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.