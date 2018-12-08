ICF International (ICFI) PT Set at $86.00 by Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been given a $86.00 price target by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of ICFI opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ICF International has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 322,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

