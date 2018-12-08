Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Receives $20.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,513.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 1,048,482 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

