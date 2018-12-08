IDOL COIN Price Hits $0.0000 (IDOL)

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded up 184.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar. One IDOL COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IDOL COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,876.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.02879198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00135000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00174524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.35 or 0.09815662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

IDOL COIN Profile

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_.

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDOL COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

