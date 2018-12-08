Immunomedics (IMMU) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,521. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.