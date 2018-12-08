Imperial Capital Boosts American Airlines Group (AAL) Price Target to $55.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price boosted by Imperial Capital from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the airline’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.35 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.53.

AAL opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,125 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 93,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $4,203,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

