Imperial Capital Increases Delta Air Lines (DAL) Price Target to $83.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target raised by Imperial Capital from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a positive rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,907,000 after acquiring an additional 499,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

