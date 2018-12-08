Industrea Acquisition (INDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Shares of Industrea Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:INDU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 27017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Industrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,080,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Industrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in shares of Industrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Industrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

About Industrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:INDU)

Industrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute an initial business combination with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

