INPEX CORP/ADR (IPXHY) and NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Financial Comparison

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and NXT Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPEX CORP/ADR $8.43 billion 1.79 $363.25 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $1.09 million 20.65 -$6.91 million N/A N/A

INPEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPEX CORP/ADR 4.72% 3.95% 2.92% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -32.28% -29.27%

Dividends

INPEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NXT Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of INPEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

INPEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INPEX CORP/ADR and NXT Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

INPEX CORP/ADR beats NXT Energy Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INPEX CORP/ADR

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

