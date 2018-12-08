Insider Buying: Audioboom Group PLC (BOOM) Insider Purchases 952,380 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 952,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,523.80 ($12,444.53).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Michael Tobin sold 295,948 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £2,959.48 ($3,867.08).

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Tobin purchased 1,600,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,906.83).

On Thursday, October 25th, Michael Tobin purchased 544,881 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,448.81 ($7,119.84).

On Wednesday, October 17th, Michael Tobin purchased 250,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

On Thursday, October 11th, Michael Tobin purchased 188,508 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,885.08 ($2,463.19).

On Thursday, October 4th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,176,470 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,529.40 ($30,745.33).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Friday. Audioboom Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

