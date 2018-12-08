Insider Buying: Enbridge Inc (ENB) Insider Purchases 7,569 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) insider Albert Monaco bought 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENB opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

