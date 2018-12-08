Insider Buying: Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA) Director Gianpaolo Fabrisio Andreola bought 20,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00.

Gianpaolo Fabrisio Andreola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Gianpaolo Fabrisio Andreola bought 6,000 shares of Immunoprecise Antibodies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

IPA remained flat at $C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.32.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

