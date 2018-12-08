Insider Buying: ITV plc (ITV) Insider Buys £147 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Anna Manz acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($192.08).
Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 131.35 ($1.72) on Friday. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective (down from GBX 165 ($2.16)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.29 ($2.45).
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
