ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Anna Manz acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($192.08).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 131.35 ($1.72) on Friday. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

Get ITV alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective (down from GBX 165 ($2.16)) on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 187.29 ($2.45).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: ITV plc (ITV) Insider Buys £147 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/insider-buying-itv-plc-itv-insider-buys-147-in-stock.html.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.