Insider Buying: Mineral Resources Limited (MIN) Insider Acquires 2,000,387 Shares of Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) insider Timothy Roberts bought 2,000,387 shares of Mineral Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.80 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of A$29,605,727.60 ($20,996,969.93).

Mineral Resources stock opened at A$14.30 ($10.14) on Friday. Mineral Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$9.15 ($6.49) and a twelve month high of A$22.14 ($15.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

