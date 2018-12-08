Insider Buying: NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,319,311.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Barry Sloane acquired 500 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,735.00.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $383.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 87.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Singular Research restated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

