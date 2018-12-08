Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Director Buys 750 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Director Bruce A. Jones acquired 750 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $15,637.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $957.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. PBF Logistics LP has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. PBF Logistics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

