Insider Buying: TransAlta Co. (TA) Insider Purchases 10,548 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz acquired 10,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,996.28.

Shares of TA opened at C$7.04 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.31 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.089999997461213 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

