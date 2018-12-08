Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Director Sells 29,278 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 29,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $634,454.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,366.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMPH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 65,160 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 566,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

