Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Sells 117,406 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $4,402,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Langley Steinert sold 71,753 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,113,362.67.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,878,219.30.

On Monday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,766,406.90.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $6,317,984.08.

On Thursday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $6,035,842.46.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $6,244,825.14.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $8,682,173.70.

CARG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 294.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 347.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 96,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 470.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 321,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 66.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) CEO Sells 117,406 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/insider-selling-cargurus-inc-carg-ceo-sells-117406-shares-of-stock-2.html.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.