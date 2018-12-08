Insider Selling: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,848,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrine Bosley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $322,560.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $372,240.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $28.39 on Friday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 410.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,796,000 after purchasing an additional 591,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 186,018 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

