Insider Selling: Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) Director Sells 7,796 Shares of Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Director John Peter Laborde sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $62,679.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Peter Laborde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, John Peter Laborde sold 17,500 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $140,525.00.

On Friday, November 30th, John Peter Laborde sold 31,244 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $251,201.76.

On Friday, November 23rd, John Peter Laborde sold 200 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, John Peter Laborde sold 4,720 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $37,807.20.

On Friday, November 16th, John Peter Laborde sold 23,108 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $185,326.16.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $49.71 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the third quarter valued at $959,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

