Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $113,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,567,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,655,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $2,089,546.34.

On Thursday, November 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 85,053 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $2,008,101.33.

On Monday, November 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 81,054 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $2,064,445.38.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $116,160.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $147,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $138,960.00.

TRUP stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, CL King upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 145,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Trupanion by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 214,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

