Integra Lifesciences (IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Barbara B. Hill acquired 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,078,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $713,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 926,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,263,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $670,966,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

