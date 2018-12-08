Inter Pipeline (IPL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Punk Ziegel & Co lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.78.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$20.68 and a twelve month high of C$27.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.77%.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Director Peter Louis Cella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.12 per share, with a total value of C$171,200.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

