InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

IDCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $90.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ IDCC traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.01. The company had a trading volume of 255,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.59 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,093 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $406,523.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in InterDigital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in InterDigital by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

