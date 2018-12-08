International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $854.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $907.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $62,469.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,689,039.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 17,872,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,486,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,865 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.00. 854,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 9.16. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

